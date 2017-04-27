Paws to consider the cardiovascular benefits of dog walking

According to the Heart Foundation, the simple act of walking for half an hour, on all or most days of the week, can reduce your risk of heart disease by as much as half.

And with heart week just around the corner, experts are keen to highlight cardiovascular benefits of dog walking.

Keep Australia Pet Friendly is campaigning for more dog-friendly outdoor areas, such as on and off-leash parks.

Associate Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis is the lead investigator of the Dog Ownership & Human Health project node at the Charles Perkins Centre, University of Sydney, and he spoke with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.