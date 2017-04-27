How life experiences affect DNA

What you do in your lifetime can modify your DNA and these changes are then passed down through the generations.

In the study of genetics there is DNA and Epigenetics. One simple explanation says “if your DNA is the unique ‘song of you’, then your epigenomes are the audio engineers that decide how that music will be played.’

Throughout life our DNA stays constant but our epigenomes are fluid and they develop and change for a whole host of reasons that scientists are just starting to understand.

Professor Anthony Hannan from the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health talks to John and Garry.