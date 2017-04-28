Aleyce Simmonds – Aussie Country Artist on the rise

Aleyce Simmonds is an Australian country music recording artist and singer/songwriter….

In early April this year, Aleyce won the prestigious APRA award for Country Work of The Year, for her song ‘Greatest Companion’.

Her new album ‘More Than Meets The Eye’ which was released only this year at The Tamworth Country Music Festival is heavily inspired by her own experiences….

The tracks on this album are beautiful and aim to raise awareness about domestic violence..

The lovely Aleyce Simmonds joined Jono Coleman on Talking Entertainment. Have a listen.