Eggplant Pizza

By Kim McCosker
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 2 eggplants, sliced into 2cm rounds
- ½ – ¾ cup Pizza Paste
- 2 cups grated Mozzarella (mix a little Parmesan into it)
- 200g punnet cherry tomatoes, halved
Method
1. Preheat your oven to 180C.
2. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
3. Lay eggplant slices onto the tray (s) and sprinkle with sea salt. Bake for 15 minutes.
4. Remove. Spread 1 tablespoon of pizza paste over each eggplant round, top with mozzarella and cherry tomato halves.
5. Grill for 3-5 minutes. Make sure you keep a close look as they can burn really fast.
6. Serve immediately sprinkled with fresh basil leaves and cracked pepper.