Eggplant Pizza

By Kim McCosker

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 eggplants, sliced into 2cm rounds

½ – ¾ cup Pizza Paste

2 cups grated Mozzarella (mix a little Parmesan into it)

200g punnet cherry tomatoes, halved

Method

1. Preheat your oven to 180C.

2. Line a baking tray with baking paper.

3. Lay eggplant slices onto the tray (s) and sprinkle with sea salt. Bake for 15 minutes.

4. Remove. Spread 1 tablespoon of pizza paste over each eggplant round, top with mozzarella and cherry tomato halves.

5. Grill for 3-5 minutes. Make sure you keep a close look as they can burn really fast.

6. Serve immediately sprinkled with fresh basil leaves and cracked pepper.