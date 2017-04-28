Luke Nguyen’s delicious take on street food

Luke Nguyen was born in a Thai refugee camp in 1978, after his parents were forced to flee the communist ruling party in their native Vietnam.

The family migrated to Australia and settled in Cabramatta, in Sydney’s Western Suburbs. There, they established a thriving restaurant which served up the cuisine of their homeland. Luke and his siblings were put to work in the hours outside school; preparing food, serving customers, running errands, and doing odd jobs.

Inevitably Luke would follow in the family’s footsteps when he opened the magnificent Red Lantern restaurant in a hip inner-Sydney suburb, serving modern interpretations of Vietnamese classics.

Nowadays he’s a familiar face, hosting his own TV programs, releasing bestselling cookbooks, he’s even a judge on MasterChef Vietnam!

And he’s gradually been adding new restaurants to his burgeoning empire, including Fat Noodle at The Star Sydney and Treasury Gold Coast, where he puts the Luke Nguyen spin on South East Asian street food classics.

“Street food, for me, is my big inspiration for almost everything I do, through the restaurants, the recipes, the concepts, new cookbooks, I love learning from the street food vendors who have been perfecting those dishes for generations,” Luke says to Nick Bennett on Friday Night Live.

Listen to the podcast to hear the full conversation.

Click here to discover how Luke Nguyen has thrown his spin on street food.