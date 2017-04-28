Static electricity – can it spark explosions?

It’s a cold winter morning and you stroll into the foyer of your workplace, seemingly unaware of what’s about to happen. You press the button on the lift and ZAP! You get a static shock, right in the finger.

Some people are more susceptible than others but everybody has experienced a static shock. It’s worse in winter and in dry environments and tragically, a static charge of electricity can even cause death. But why does this happen?

John and Garry chat to Doctor Karl Kruszelnicki from The School of Physics at The University of Sydney. Dr Karl’s is also the author of a new book “The Doctor”, available online and from all good book stores.