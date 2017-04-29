The origins of comfort eating

Are you an emotional eater?

If you answered yes, the practice of turning to food while you’re feeling upset could date back to your childhood, according to a new study out of Norway.

A six-year longitudinal study published in journal Child Development has discovered that young children given comfort food by their parents to soothe their negative feelings were more likely to become emotional eaters later on.

Researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology found that young children whose parents offered them food for comfort at ages four and six engaged in more emotional eating by the time they reached the ages of eight and 10.

