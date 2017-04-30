Travelling the world blind

Maurice Gleeson is a man of pure inspiration.

Maurice lost his sight following an accident when he was 14 years of age. The years that followed were filled with tragedy and sorrow with his brother also going blind, losing another brother in a gun accident, and the death of his mother and father when he was in his twenties.

Maurice is now president of Blind Sports Victoria and has challenged himself to live life to the fullest and even take part in a range of sports including skydiving, scuba diving and, even skateboarding.

He has also travelled solo around the US for 7 weeks, and taken an 87-year-old friend who was also blind on a tour around Europe.

Maurice Gleeson joined Catriona Rowntree on Journeys To Come to share his story and his travel adventures.