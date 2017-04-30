When is the right time to allow children to have a mobile phone?

Parents that struggle to know when is the right time to allow their children access to a mobile phone, should look to none other than former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.

It was recently reported that Mr Gates believes children should not be given mobile phones until they are at least 14 years old. He went on to say that parents should limit their children’s screen time. Admitting he didn’t allow his own kids to have mobiles until they turned 14.

It’s already estimated that one in every five Australian 10 year-olds uses a mobile, and nine in ten teenagers own a smartphone.

So when is the right time and what rules should apply? To tell us more is Child and Adolescent Psychologist, Dr Michael Carr-Gregg.