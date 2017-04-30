Why You Need to Visit Lady Elliot Island

Are you a fan of snorkeling and exploring marine life?

The Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort has around 1200 different species of marine life in its ‘Green Zone’.

The ‘Green Zone’ is fully protected, both in the water and on the land.

This coral cay is located at the Southern tip of the Great Barrier Reef.

Peter Gash is an Environmental Crusader and an Owner of the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort.

He joined Clinton Maynard, Pamela Wright and Sandy Allan on Sunday Travel to have a chat about the island.

Listen to the full interview above.