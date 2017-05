Maggie Groff is Not Your Average Nurse

The hit TV show Love Child has renewed interest in nursing and life in the 1970s.

But what if it wasn’t fiction? What if it was a reflection on the life you lived?

That’s the case for multi-award-winning novelist Maggie Groff whose latest book tells the true story of her years of nursing – from 1970s London to outback Australia.

It’s called “Not Your Average Nurse”, and Maggie joined Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive and relived some of those memorable moments.