Mama Mia on life and career…

From one of the world’s youngest Cosmo editors, to now running a national media empire, Mia Freedman is the power behind the Mamamia thrown.

Mia Freedman is a writer, broadcaster, author, columnist, a former editor-in-chief, TV executive a digital empire builder and most importantly a loving mother of three children.

Her new book ‘Work Strife Balance’ aims to empower women by providing an insight into the ups and downs of a life as an entrepreneur.

From significant failures and setbacks to her overcome challenges and immense career achievements….

Matthew Tukaki spoke to Mia Freedman about her incredible career for Second Career’s ‘Inspiring Australian Series’.