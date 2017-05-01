What would you put in a Museum of Failure?

This month in Sweden, a Museum of Failure opens which celebrates all our past failures and explores the intertwining path of failure leading to success.

The Museum of Failure is a collection of interesting innovation failures. The majority of all innovation projects fail and the museum showcases these failures to provide visitors a fascinating learning experience.

The show’s curator, Dr Samuel West, says the “purpose of the Museum is to show that innovation requires failure, the collection consists of over sixty failed products and services from around the world. Every item provides unique insight into the risky business of innovation…”

The curator mentioned to John and Garry that they currently do NOT have any Australian failures in the museum and would welcome any suggestions.

If you have a suggestion please email the Talking Lifestyle Breakfast team.

