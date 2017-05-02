Are your social media habits putting your safety at risk?

There’s a warning this morning from authorities that the social media sites, like Facebook and Tinder, are being increasingly used by criminals. Police say these crooks are not simply stealing identities, they are using information pinched from social media to carry out audacious and often violent crimes.

Experts say many people think incorrectly that when they put something on Facebook or Tinder, it is just a private conversation between themselves and their friends…and that is wrong.

Susan McLean is a cyber safety expert. A former police officer, and the author of a book about on-line safety: “Sexts, Texts and Selfies…How to keep your Children Safe in the Digital Space”.

