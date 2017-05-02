Australia’s Happiest Refugee

Anh Do is a well known Australian comedian, who first put pen to paper for his book The Happiest Refugee a few years back, which he has since turned into a successful long running live comedy show that is back on the road.

You may have also seen Anh on with his hit ABC TV show A Brush with Fame, where he meets great Australians in his art studio. While he paints their portrait, we get to sit and listen to their banter.

It makes you feel like you’re in on one of those deep and meaningful chats between two good friends and his paintings are breathtaking! Did you know he only learnt to paint 4 years ago?

Anh Do is a comedian, an author, a painter and he also has written around 10 children’s books. It seems if Anh puts his mind to it, he does it and does it successfully

Listen to the podcast for more.

