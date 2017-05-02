Is homework a waste of time?

Plenty of debate about the value or otherwise of homework after the practice of giving primary school students work to do at home was dumped by one Sydney primary school.

The principal at the Allambie Heights public school says the decision was made after the issue came up at a P and C meeting when a parent asked what was the purpose of setting homework?

Turns out not too much, because after surveying students, parents and teachers, the school decided to drop homework in favour of longer-term projects that are more relevant to more modern teaching methods. This involves researching a major topic, and then discussing that research with other students.

