There’s gold in them thar hills

In 1851, Edward Hargraves discovered a ‘grain of gold’ in a waterhole near Bathurst.

The discovery marked the beginning of the Australian gold rush and kicked off a radical change in the economic and social fabric of the nation.

Immigrants flocked to Australia with gold in their eyes and pick axes in their hands. In fact, Victoria’s population grew from 77,000 in 1852 to 540,000 in 1855!

These days, fossicking for gold has become a popular hobby which attracts thousands of people to the Aussie bush in hope of screaming Eureka!

Stephen Dangaard is the President of the NSW and ACT Prospectors and Fossickers Association and he chats with Kayley and Nick about fossicking as a hobby. Rather, bushwalking with purpose, as Stephen calls it.