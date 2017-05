WYZA LIFESTYLE: The perks of growing older…

Why do people see ageing as a bad thing?

If you think about it… technically ageing begins the moment we’re born and doesn’t stop until we take our last breath.

We are all going to grow old eventually so why don’t we embrace it instead of being afraid of it…

Editor of WYZA.com.au, Lynne Testoni agrees, and spoke to Clinton Maynard all about the joys of getting old.

Have a listen to the podcast.