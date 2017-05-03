3.8km swim, 180km ride, 42km run

Here at The Daily Drive, we are always keen to chat with people who embody the disrupt ageing philosophy.

Dave Ross is undeniably one of those people.

Have you heard of the Ironman events? It’s like a triathlon, but for masochists.

It’s a 3.8km swim, a 180km bike ride, and a 42km run – that’s a full marathon, just to cap things off!

Dave Ross is 66 years old, and soon he’ll be completing his 32nd Port Macquarie Ironman event. It’s a remarkable achievement.

Dave Ross joined Kayley and Nick for a chat and shared some insights into his training regime and unusually high pain threshold.