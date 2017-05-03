How to master the art of public speaking

Do you struggle with the idea of making a speech in public?

Many people have no problems preparing and delivering a speech that might be at a wedding, a funeral or perhaps at work.

However, many others freeze, they’re not at all confident they can do a good job, they’re afraid of making complete fools of themselves and sometimes the crowd is enough to put you off even attempting the speech.

Michelle Bowden is a very confident public speaker who holds workshops all over the country, helping people develop the skills they need to speak in public.

John and Garry speak with the public speaking expert and Author of ‘Don’t Picture Me Naked: How To Present Your Ideas and Influence People Using Techniques That Actually Work’

Listen to the podcast for more.