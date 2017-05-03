How to save thousands in just minutes

Ever wondered how you could make thousands of dollars in savings, and barely have to lift a finger?

It’s scary to think how many people take a ‘set and forget’ approach to their home loans.

More than 80% of people with home loans have them with the big four banks.

If you’re part of that 80%, you could save up to $39,000* by switching lenders as part of the Switch & Save Sale.

It’s Australia’s first industry home loan sale and runs for just 40 hours.

And the best part is you can do it all from your computer or smartphone, and be on your way to huge savings in just 60 seconds.

*Assumptions

Rates are based on the average of the Big 4 banks’ discounted variable rate vs the lowest rate available on the RateCity Switch and Save Sale. Calculations have been made for a $353,700 loan (average national loan size, Feb 2017 ABS Data), with a 70% or below LVR and a 15 year loan term. Calculations include all application fees, discharge fees and ongoing fees, based on an average of the fees from the Big 4 banks and the fees relating to the lowest product in the RateCity Switch and Save Sale. Assumes no additional repayments over the life of the loan.

How we came up with our estimate

We looked at the big 4 banks’ (ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, NAB and Westpac) current variable loan rates, and produced an average which is 4.52% pa. We assumed an annual fee of $395. We’ve compared these rates to the lowest rate offered in the Switch and Save Sale.

We’ve used $353,700 as the home loan amount, which is the average home loan size (based on Feb 2017 figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics data). We have assumed a 15 year loan term.

We used the ASIC MoneySmartcalculator, with the above figures, to come up with the estimate.

Other things you should know

The estimated saving is illustrative only, it’s not a guarantee or projection of your future savings. We have used the ASIC MoneySmartcalculatorfor this estimate. When you run your own figures through our calculator during the RateCity Switch and Save Sale, or independently through the MoneySmart calculator, it may produce a higher or lower savings amount. Our calculator produces an estimate only and you need to confirm the savings based on the terms offered in the new loan, as well as the details of the loan including fees and charges.

The amount you save is not the only factor to consider. Don’t forget to check fees and charges, your repayments, other benefits and features of the existing loan and compare that with the terms and conditions of a new loan to see whether it is better overall than your existing loan. The Switch and Save Sale calculator is designed to help you see if switching your home loan maybe worthwhile, but It should not be relied upon as the sole source of information and does not take your individual circumstances into account.

Fees and charges may be different to the ones we compared for this example and the loan you are considering. Check the rates and product information with the lender (including loan terms and conditions) when you apply. If you need help or professional advice on whether to switch, consult a broker or financial advisor.

You need to make an application to the lender and meet their lending and other criteria including loan to value ratios, serviceability and credit history. There is no guarantee that a loan application will be accepted by the lender.

*You are about to register to participate in RateCity’s Switch and Save Sale. The Sale is currently underway on RateCity’s website. Please read the terms and conditions for the Sale carefully, as your registration and participation in the Sale Offers indicates that you agree to abide by these terms and conditions. We will send reminders and notifications to your email address to during and after the Sale.

Pre-registration Terms and Conditions

Definitions:

“Sale” means the Switch and Save Sale held for 40 hours between 8th May 2017 and 9th May 2017, hosted on the RateCity website.

“Offer” means any home loan offer made by an Offer Supplier during the Sale.

“Offer Supplier” means any one of the lender participating in the Sale

Terms:

To be eligible to participate in an Offer: You must over the age of 18 years and ordinarily reside in Australia;

You must have a current home loan with a variable mortgage rate and you cannot be an existing customer of the Offer Supplier.

Each Offer is for a limited time only and only available if you are an eligible user. All Offers are made by the Offer Supplier and not by RateCity. RateCity accepts no liability for the information provided by Offer Suppliers during or after the Sale. Offers are not available for new home loans. The Offers do not apply to a loan applicant who is not an individual (e.g. companies, trusts and partnerships). An Offer cannot be used in conjunction with, or in addition to, other special offers, discounts or benefits offered by the Offer Supplier. Each Offer is subject to the following rules: An Offer opens and closes at the times and on the dates shown on the Site. You must register your interest in an Offer by the close of Offer and have a loan approved by the Offer Supplier within 30 days of the expiry of the Offer.

The Offer Supplier’s eligibility criteria for loan applicants will apply and your ability to take advantage of the Offer will be determined by the Offer Supplier when you make your loan application.

There is no guarantee that your loan application will be accepted if you decide to participate in an Offer. The Offer Supplier’s lending criteria applies and this may include loan amount, Loan to Value ratio, serviceability, responsible lending criteria and others.

RateCity has no involvement in the loan process and you must make arrangements directly with the Offer Supplier including payment of fees and charges (if any) directly to the Offer Supplier or in relation to their services.

Calculations of potential savings if you take up an Offer are estimates only and RateCity does not warrant that the results displayed are relevant to you, or achievable in your particular circumstances. The actual amounts may be different depending on your particular requirements and circumstances, and changes in legislation etc. Data used in calculators may contain errors or omissions.

RateCity is not liable for any inability for you to access the Site during an Offer period and provides no guarantee that the Site will be accessible at all times during an Offer period.

Terms, conditions, fees, charges and eligibility criteria apply to all Offers (and are available on request by each Offer Supplier or via a link to the Offer Supplier’s conditions from the Site). Offers may be removed or amended by the Offer Supplier or RateCity at any time without notice.