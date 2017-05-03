Jana Pittman’s autobiography “Just Another Hurdle”

The revealing autobiography of one of Australia’s most successful and misunderstood athletes.

Jana Pittman is a two times World Champion and four times Commonwealth Champion in the sport of athletics. In 2012, she swapped the track for the ice, joining the Australian Women’s bobsleigh team, to become the first women to represent Australia in both a Summer and Winter Olympic games.

Jana is now studying a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Western Sydney. She has three children, and runs her own health, fitness and motivational speaking business.

Jana chats with Tim Webster and Dee Dee in The Morning Mix.