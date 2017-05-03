Michael Carr-Gregg’s Top Apps

Michael Carr-Gregg’s Top Apps for Health and Wellbeing

1. ReachOut Breathe: helps clients control their breath and measures their heart rate in real-time using the camera in your phone. This means that they can actively address the onset of physical stress symptoms such as shortness of breath, increased heart rate and a tightening of the chest.



2. Couchto5k: that gently and gradually encourages people to move.

3. Pillboxie: that can give clients a digital nudge to remind them to take their medication.

4. Music eScape: that uses the music playlists on client’s phones to manage their mood.

5. Breakup Shakeup:

Feeling down after a breakup? Or just finding it hard to find motivation for anything? Have you lost some of your spark? This app can help you come up with cool ideas what to do about it. Getting active and socialising are amongst the best things you can do to start feeling happier and stronger again. So, give it a try, choose from a large library of activities, and find out some more about each of them using the provided links.

6. ReachOut WorryTime: Everyone has worries pop into their head from time to time, but sometimes they won’t go away and start to impact your everyday life. This app interrupts this repetitive thinking by setting aside your worries until later, so client’s don’t get caught up in them and can get on with their day. This means they can deal with worries once a day, rather than carrying them around with them 24/7.

7. SnoreLab: has monitored more than 5 million nights of sleep and has helped 100,000’s people to manage or even eliminate their snoring problem. The most advanced and innovative app of its kind, SnoreLab records, measures and tracks your snoring and helps clients to discover effective ways to reduce it. SnoreLab is very easy to use: simply set SnoreLab running next to your bed whilst you sleep. In the morning you will discover exactly when and how loudly you snored, and you can listen to some highlights! If you then try some snoring remedies, or register some lifestyle factors, you can discover exactly how they impact your snoring, helping you to discover solutions.

8. Recharge: contains a six-week sleep training program along with sleep trackers like Jawbone and Fitbit can monitor movement and sleep and learn the association between exercise and sleep, essentially ‘beducation’ at the touch of a button.

9. The Check-in: beyondblue created this app to help young people help each other. It’s not easy to start conversations with friends or family who you think might be struggling – or to know how to help once you do talk about it. The Check-in app guides clients through how to approach the topic of mental health, questions you could ask, how to respond and what you could do to best offer support. The app offers tips not just for helping others, but for checking in with your own mental health, including advice from young people who have been through these conversations with friends. For further support, it also connects you to a range of professional online and phone services

10. My QuitBuddy is a personalised app to help you get, and stay, smoke free. You can track your quitting progress, such as days smoke-free, cigarettes avoided and dollars saved and gain motivation with the support from thousands of other people quitting through with the community board.