Strewth mate, what does that flaming word mean? Crikey!

The Talking Lifestyle breakfast show had a few interviews recently where our Australian guests used a few words unique to our Australian vernacular.

But where did some of our most unmistakably Australian sayings come from? Strewth…crikey…mate… cobber… flaming galah…how did they enter the local language?

John and Garry talk with professor of linguistics at Monash University in Melbourne, Kate Burridge…

Listen to the podcast for more.