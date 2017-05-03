The island paradise of Vanuatu

Vanuatu is a South Pacific Ocean nation made up of roughly 80 islands that stretch 1,300 kilometers.

Many Aussies only know of Vanuatu as a quick stop on a cruise ship itinerary in the South Pacific but it is well worth coming to visit in its own right. With white sandy beaches, world-class diving and fishing, exquisite blue lagoons, dramatic waterfalls, active volcanos and an ancient culture, there is so much to enjoy.

Just spending just a few days on Vanuatu’s main island of Efate, you will manage to squeeze in a kaleidoscope of cultural, aquatic and culinary adventures.

Tim Webster chats to Sue Gough Henly from Genuine Journeys.