Want to be productive? Just sit next to a productive person.

A study of over 2000 technology workers found that if your neighbor is productive, then you are more likely to be as well.

Well it makes sense.. If you sit next to someone who enjoys a good chat you can only assume not much work will be getting done.

How influenced are we by the people we hang out with?…

Bri Williams, Behavioural Expert and Founder of People Patterns joined Jono Coleman on the show to give some tips on how you can increase your productivity.