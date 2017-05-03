What you don’t know about Alzheimer’s Disease

When most people think of Alzheimer’s Disease, they often think of a very sudden and dramatic worsening of symptoms such as forgetfulness, difficulty thinking, memory loss and clumsiness, a disease acquired over several months or years.

The reality is, Alzheimer’s Disease is decades in the making, and for many often has a 30 year timeline, beginning long before any symptoms present. For a long period, many people with the disease will have no idea what is happening in their brains and will live their lives normally, until symptoms of dementia arise.

Alzheimer’s develops from a slow build up a protein, known as Amyloid plaque, which accumulates between the nerve cells in the brain. This protein will build up – often over a 15 year period without any symptoms – until it reaches a point known as the ‘Amyloid cascade’, at which a person will often begin to experience a range of common Alzheimer’s symptoms.

For family and friends witnessing this transformation, a person may first appear to be stuck in a whirlpool of confusion, or begin consistently forgetting where they’ve placed items such as their wallet or keys, or they may get lost whilst walking on a well-known route.

A person with early Alzheimer’s Disease may also present with behavioural changes, such as apathy, reduced empathy, aggression, and may even begin to make inappropriate comments. Often, aggression can be due to frustration and a feeling of helplessness – for example a once simple task, such as using a key to open a lock or do up a seatbelt, may become impossible.

Hoarding is a common behavioural change in those with Alzheimer’s Disease, and may be caused by a feeling of isolation or neglect, or simply, items may evoke memories of the past and help a person remember. Often, those with Alzheimer’s have a fear of being robbed, and may continually hide items, then forget where they’ve placed them.

Whilst these changes in behaviour can be extraordinarily stressful for a person’s family or carers, these changes are very common. Some may also be caused by underlying psychiatric illnesses such as depression or anxiety, or even post traumatic stress disorder.

Whilst no cure has yet to be found, recent research has assisted in slow down and reversing the build up of Amyloid plaque, as well as discovering the development of Alzheimer’s before any symptoms have presented.

Alzheimer’s Australia’s chief medical advisor, Associate Professor Michael Woodward doesn’t believe that a breakthrough cure or treatment is far away, with pharmaceutical and medical companies reaffirming their commitment to finding a cure.

But he has also warned that a cure won’t be possible without more people with the disease taking part in medical trials.

If you would like to know more about Alzheimer’s Disease, visit www.healthshare.com.au to search for a condition fact sheet.

For those wanting to know more about Alzheimer’s Disease medical trials, or how to get involved, visit www.dementiaresearchfoundation.org.au/participate