A taste of Europe in Montreal Canada

Montreal is the largest city in Canada’s Quebec province. It’s set on an island in the Saint Lawrence River and named after Mt. Royal, the triple-peaked hill at its heart.

Getting around is incredibly easy for non-French speakers and the metro is a quick way to travel to the many main attractions. A first-time visit to Montreal isn’t complete without calling into Notre Dame Basilica, in Old Montreal.

Montreal’s Parisian-style streets are a wonderful place to sample the wonderful atmosphere of the markets and fabulous pastry and chocolate shops.

Travel writer Jennifer Ennion chats to Tim Webster on Talking Travel