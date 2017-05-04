Is our blood type gender specific?

Talking Lifestyle’s breakfast with John and Garry had a KNOW IT ALL question about blood. Is our blood type gender specific?

Basically, all blood is made up of the same elements but not all blood is alike. Which blood groups are most valuable? How do they work out what blood we can receive if we need a transfusion?

Jemma Falkenmire is with the Australian Red Cross blood service who says our blood group is determine by the presence or absence of antibodies, and also based on what we inherit from our parents.

Listen to the podcast for more.