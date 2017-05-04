May the Fourth be with you

There’s a special place in our world for people who everyone knows by just one name.

Madonna. Cher. Luke. Leia. Vader. Chewie.

And to go with the cultural impact Star Wars has had, there’s even an entire day dedicated to celebrating it. May the 4th. As in, May the Fourth be with you.

So to geek out on all things to do with The Force, Chris Brennan joined Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive. Chris is the Director of Star Walking, which is the Star Wars Appreciation Society of Australia, and also the Longest running Star Wars fan club in the world!

The force is strong in this one.