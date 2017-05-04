Seafood Paella

Dinner is sorted thanks to Chef Daniel.

Ingredients

1 Garlic clove

1/2 Spanish Onion

1 red chilli

1/2 red capsicum

2 Tomatoes

3 rashers Bacon sliced into strips

Olive oil

Thyme

Seafood mix

Paprika

Turmeric

Paella or arborio rice

6green prawns head and tails on.

1 lime cut into wedges

Method: