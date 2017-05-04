Seafood Paella

Dinner is sorted thanks to Chef Daniel.
Ingredients
1 Garlic clove
1/2 Spanish Onion
1 red chilli
1/2 red capsicum
2 Tomatoes
3 rashers Bacon sliced into strips
Olive oil
Thyme
Seafood mix
Paprika
Turmeric
Paella or arborio rice
6green prawns head and tails on.
1 lime cut into wedges
Method:
- In a food processor place the onion, chilli, garlic and capsicum and tomatoes and process till smooth.
- Heat a pan till smoking then add in the bacon and olive oil, then add in the thyme and seafood mix.
- Then when hot add in the tomato and capsicum mix.
- Add in the paprika and turmeric and stir through.
- Then add in the rice make sure to stir in the rice to mix in the flavour then slowly begin to add in the water. Do not stir. So that is can form a crust on the bottom. Just enough water to cover everything and the burner is in the middle to get an even cook.
- Place the whole prawns into the pan along with the lime wedges.