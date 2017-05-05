Is it OK to smack children?

Do you smack your children? If you’re a certain age, you quite possibly don’t physically chastise your child. But chances are many older listeners were subjected to physical punishment.

The United Nations has overnight declared that all forms of physical punishment of children should be outlawed. Currently, more than 50 countries outlaw so-called “reasonable chastisement”.

The second story concerns a study that’s found older mothers are less likely to smack or yell at their children, claiming they are calmer and more tolerant.

Justin Coulson is a parenting expert from HappyFamilies.com.au and the author of 9 Ways To A Resiliant Child who discusses the parameters of child discipline with John and Garry.

Listen to the podcast for more.