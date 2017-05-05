Legendary Petula Clark touring Australia

Petula Clark is an English singer, actress and composer whose career spans seven decades. Clark’s professional career began as an entertainer on BBC Radio during World War II.

With three Grammy Awards and millions of sales to her name, Petula Clark is among the world’s most famous names in music. From “Downtown” to “Colour My World”, Petula has recorded over 1,000 songs. She has toured the world many times over and is returning to Australia launching her national tour next week in Canberra.

Petula chats to Tim Webster on Talking Travel.

PETULA CLARK May 2017 Australian Tour Dates:

HAMER HALL, ARTS CENTRE MELBOURNE – Saturday 13th May, 2017.

Bookings: Ticketmaster 1300 136 166 or Arts Centre 1300 182 183.

PERTH CONCERT HALL – Wednesday 17th May, 2017.

Bookings: (08) 9231 9999 or Ticketmaster 136 100.

CANBERRA THEATRE CENTRE – Friday 19th May, 2017.

Bookings: (02) 6275 2700.

STATE THEATRE, SYDNEY – Saturday 20th May, 2017.

Bookings: Ticketmaster 136 100.

QPAC CONCERT HALL, BRISBANE – Friday 26th May, 2017.

Bookings: QPAC QTix 136 246.

GLASSHOUSE PORT MACQUARIE – Sunday 21st May, 2017.

Bookings: (02) 6581 8888.

BROLGA THEATRE, MARYBOROUGH – Saturday 27th May, 2017.

Bookings: (07) 4122 6060.

THE EVENTS CENTRE, CALOUNDRA – Sunday 28th May, 2017.

Bookings: (07) 5491 4240.