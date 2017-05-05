Russell Morris is The Real Thing

In 1969, a six-and-a-half minute psychedelic masterpiece of Aussie rock was released.

It was Russell Morris’ debut single, produced by Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum, and it cost about ten grand to make, which made it the most expensive single ever recorded in Australia.

And it was worth the money, because it quickly became a bona fide, rolled gold, number one hit, and it launched Russell to stardom.

Russell is, of course, a mainstay of the Australian music industry. He’s an ARIA hall of fame inductee, and he’s released over a dozen albums in a career spanning six decades.

Russell is still writing, recording, and touring, displaying the stamina of a gigging musician with youth on his side. You can catch him at a free event at The Star Gold Coast on Friday the 19th of May, it’s part of the Blues on Broadbeach festival, tickets are limited so visit The Star’s website for more info.

Russell Morris joined Nick Bennett for a chat on Friday Night Live with The Star.