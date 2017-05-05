Stories from a true ghost-buster

Do you believe in ghosts or spirits? We were interested in a story this week from Britain where a family being terrorised by a spirit.

The family reported a pungent smell (just like a sweaty sock) toys were scattered around a child’s bedroom, doors locked themselves, the 12 month old son (at the time) began speaking in a strange voice as though possessed.

The family called in Julie Savage, also known as SPOOKY Julie, a paranormal investigator who knows how to get rid of all types of unwelcome supernatural visitors.

Spooky Julie joined John and Garry on the show to give us a first hand account from a real ghost-buster.

Listen to the podcast for more.