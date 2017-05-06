managing your blood pressure

It’s the final day of Heart Week (30 April-6 May) and people are being encouraged to examine how they manage their blood pressure.

Hypertension (persistent high blood pressure) is one of the main risk factors for heart disease, stroke and dementia and you can be suffering from high blood pressure without any warning signs.

Close to two million adults in NSW have hypertension, or more than 33% of adults. Of these people, more than 43% are unmanaged, or rather, not taking medication as prescribed.

Here to tell us more is Kerry Doyle who is the Chief Executive of The Heart Foundation NSW.