How police officers battle with PTSD

Like most young police officers, our next guest Simon Gillard, started out as an optimistic probationary constable who had a good sense of humour and was very passionate about his career.

But as you can imagine, the number of harrowing cases that Simon worked on during his 15 years in the police force ranged from high profile murder investigations to pedophile rings and suicides….. and they eventually took their toll.

Simon was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD) forcing him to retire from the police force. He is now dedicated to raising awareness of PTSD, wanting to remove the stigma surrounding the mental illness.

His memoir, ‘Life Sentence’ gives readers a personal insight into what Simon Gillard has experienced.