Renovating before you sell

The question of whether you should renovate before you sell is on every homeowner’s mind.

But you need to consider a whole bunch of options, including what areas you plan on fixing, how much you want to spend, and just how far you go with it.

“One of the best ways to start any home reno is painting” said Interior Designer from Design Curtains, Cassandra Martin. “It’s actually one of the most cost effective ways to create immediate change.”

Martin said despite the relatively cheap cost of throwing on a new coat of paint, it’s also great for creating emotion in a house.

“When you’re selling a home, creating emotion for the prospective buyer is paramount to ensure you get the best dollar” she said.

