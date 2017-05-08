Can you afford to retire?

The population is aging and it begs the question….. Are we really prepared for the future?

Did you know that 25% of the population are going to be over the age of 65 in the coming decades and that means we are going to need a whole 800 thousand workers in the aged care sector alone!

But here’s the thing… Some of us may not be able to afford to retire, while others may just want to remain socially connected.

Matthew Tukaki discussed this issue with one of Australia’s leading demographer’s, Bernard Salt on Talking Lifestyle’s, Second Career.