Celebrate our National volunteers

A lot of people listening to Talking Lifestyle’s Breakfast crew today are probably getting ready to go to work and on Friday they’ll head home with a healthy pay packet in hand.





Yet, there are more than five million Aussies who will be working away tirelessly this week for no money at all.

We are talking about volunteers and with this week being National Volunteer Week, we thought it would be a great opportunity to say thanks to those who give so much to our communities, and find out how you can pitch in too.

Adrienne Picone is the CEO of Volunteering Australia who spoke with John and Murray this morning.

