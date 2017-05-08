Coober Pedy is the opal capital of the world

Drive north from Adelaide for roughly 10 hours and you’ll arrive in the iconic outback town of Coober Pedy.

It’s famous for two things: opals, and underground homes called dugouts built to provide relief from the scorching outback heat.

Coober Pedy is uniquely Australian in its beautiful barren-ness. And locals have a sense of humour which can be seen in signs warning people against walking backwards to avoid falling down abandoned opal mine shafts.

Visiting Coober Pedy is a bucket list item for many and Kayley and Nick were joined by Duncan McLaren who proudly holds the title as Coober Pedy’s Tourism Officer.