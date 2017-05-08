I Quit Sugar & Made a Million Bucks!

Sarah Wilson has to be one of the most sweetest entrepreneurs you can come across and all without the sugar!

She is a New York times best selling author of ‘I Quit Sugar’, a journalist of more than twenty years, former editor of Cosmopolitan and former host of the first series of MasterChef Australia and now an entrepreneur in the new world of online content.

To talk about her life, career, what drives her and a little bit advice she might give her teenage self if she had to do it all over again Sarah joined Matthew Tukaki on Talking Lifestyle, Second Career.