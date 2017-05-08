The EASIEST Pulled Pork Burger

Thanks to Kim McCosker

INGREDIENTS

  • 1.5 kg boneless pork shoulder, remove the outer layer of fat
  • 2/3 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1.5 cups smoky BBQ sauce
  • Garlic
  • Burger filling – tomato, lettuce, any of your favourite burger ingredients
  • Burger buns

METHOD

  1. Trim excess fat from pork roast
  2. Rub with garlic
  3. Place in slow cooker and add vinegar
  4. Cover and cook on low for eight hours
  5. Drain liquid and using two forks, shred the meat, pulling it apart
  6. Stir smoky bbq sauce through meat
  7. Make burgers

Related Show

Posted on Categories What's 4 DinnerTags , , , , ,
Advertisement
Advertisement