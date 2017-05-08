The EASIEST Pulled Pork Burger

Thanks to Kim McCosker
INGREDIENTS
- 1.5 kg boneless pork shoulder, remove the outer layer of fat
- 2/3 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1.5 cups smoky BBQ sauce
- Garlic
- Burger filling – tomato, lettuce, any of your favourite burger ingredients
- Burger buns
METHOD
- Trim excess fat from pork roast
- Rub with garlic
- Place in slow cooker and add vinegar
- Cover and cook on low for eight hours
- Drain liquid and using two forks, shred the meat, pulling it apart
- Stir smoky bbq sauce through meat
- Make burgers