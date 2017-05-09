Believe it or not – Brussels Sprouts can taste delicious!

Yes, they can! Thanks to Nerida Conway.

Brussels Sprouts in XO Sauce

INGREDIENTS

4 cups Brussels sprouts

1 Tbsp (15 mL) peanut oil

1/2 tsp salt

3/4 tsp black pepper

2/3 cup (160 mL) XO sauce (which you can buy at any Asian grocery store)

1 tsp (5 mL) finely shaved roasted chestnuts

METHOD

1. Clean Brussels sprouts and finely shred them either with a knife, or on a mandolin.

2. Toss the shredded brussels sprouts in a hot wok with the peanut oil until wilted.

3. Remove Brussels sprouts from wok and, while they’re still warm, toss with XO sauce.

4. Garnish with shaved chestnuts, as well as thinly sliced radishes and micro-greens, if desired. Serve immediately.