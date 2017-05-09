Gift wrapping help for the ham-fisted

Some people have beautiful handwriting. Others madly scrawl indecipherable nonsense.

Some of us are great cooks, while others burn the toast.

And some people can wrap presents magnificently, with neat corners, hidden folds, and pretty bows. Others manage to make gifts look like they were wrapped by an butterfingered brute with oven mitts on.

Clumsy wrappers fret not, because even though Mother’s Day is around the corner, wrapping help is at hand! Vivienne Anthon is a gift wrapping guru and teaches even the most ham-fisted gift givers how to wrap things beautifully via her website, DailyWrap.

Vivienne chatted with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive, and explained why reinforcing your wrapping with gaffer tape is never a good idea.