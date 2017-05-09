Is wood whittling still popular?

Yesterday Talking Lifestyle’s breakfast host John raised the notion of “whittling wood” as a fantastic hobby to help relax.

Fill in co-host and Executive Producer of the Breakfast Show, Murray Olds, proposed that John was behaving like a hillbilly, and suggested that surely no-one whittle’s wood anymore?

It turns out that Murray was wrong!

Whittling and working with wood is very much a time honoured tradition, popular the world around with galleries dedicated to exhibiting skills and carved wooden pieces.

Andrew Macdonald is one of the old school craftsmen who works with wood, who also taught himself to make his own tools for his hobby and runs wood whittling workshops.

Listen to the podcast for more.