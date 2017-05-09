What can you read from body language?

Did you see Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison acting out their pre-budget chat last night for the tv cameras? Some say it was as “real as a 3 dollar bill and they can do better, with a little coaching”.

It was an awkward, controlled and seemingly false interaction that we think was meant to promote the Prime Minister and Treasurer as down to earth friendly people. But instead it had the Nation asking why we can’t just see or hear from the individual politicians as their open and honest selves?

Talking Lifestyle’s Breakfast duo spoke to a body language expert who told us: we can pick up on the not-so-subtle clues they’re not telling us everything, the angle of the body, tight gestures, high breath and a quavering voice, changing pitch, all flag falseness.

John and Garry talk to Dr Louise Mahler, body language and paralinguistics expert.