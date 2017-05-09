WYZA HEALTH: Why the Paleo diet isn’t for over 50s

The Paleo diet, also known as the stone age diet has been heralded as an easy way to lose weight… but is it the safest way?

For those who haven’t heard much about the Paleo craze, basically the primary aim is to cut out any food that wasn’t available 10,000 years ago…

Yes, now that means no dairy, no cereal grains, no processed foods and no sugar!

Some love it, others believe it’s a modern fabrication of how our ancestors ate…

Well Jonathon Coleman found out what Dietitian, Catherine Saxelby really thought about the Paleo diet on Talking Lifestyle’s The WYZA Way.