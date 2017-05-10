The Mother’s Day gift that keeps on giving

Many years have passed since Helen Reddy’s feminist anthem rang out with the cry of I am woman, hear me roar…

But perhaps we should be singing I am woman, hear me chore… Because despite advances in equality in the workplace, women still perform the vast majority of the housework.

So, men – listen up. Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and you should seriously consider giving the gift that keeps on giving – equitable distribution of household chores!

Dr Karen Phillip is a psychotherapist, a relationship expert and a lifestyle coach, and she’s written a helpful e-book designed to teach families how to distribute household chores more evenly.

Dr Karen explains to Kayley and Nick why chores are a great tool you can use to teach your kids valuable life lessons. And, of course, allow Mum to put her feet up for a second.