What does the budget mean for superannuation?

The Federal Government delivered their budget last night and has received a reasonably positive response (depending on which newspaper you read or news station you listen too).

But if we are to pull out the magnifying glass to focus on a key point that affects us all, what does it mean for your superannuation ?

Here are some key points:

From July 1, the amount of after-tax cash that can be placed in super will fall to $100K a year.

But…

From July 2018, retirees will be able to inject up to $300K into their super if they sell their home after they reach 65. That contribution will be allowed even if they have already transferred the maximum amount of $1.6M into a private pension.

At the other end…

First home buyers will be allowed to use up to $30,000 of voluntary contributions to their super to help get a deposit on a house or apartment. In other words, existing super balances will remain locked away.

But from July, savers will be able to salary sacrifice extra contributions into their superannuation account above the compulsory contribution, up to a maximum of $30,000 in total and $15,000 in a single year. They will then be able to withdraw that cash from July 1, 2018 onwards, along with any associated earnings.

The First Home Super Savers Scheme will attract the tax benefits of super… contributions and earnings taxed at 15%, rather than the marginal rate.

John and Garry talk with Investment & Superannuation Guru + Co-Founder of the Switzer Super Report, Paul Rickard.

Listen to the podcast for more.